FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday initial data indicated some coronavirus variants may have an impact on the level of protection by vaccines and issued guidance to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers planning to modify their shots