Healthcare

EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday it had started reviewing reports of a bleeding condition in people who had received AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and was also looking into Johnson & Johnson’s shot over blood clots.

Four serious cases of rare blood clots with low platelets, one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation with J&J’s vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency said, adding five cases of capillary leak syndrome linked to AstraZeneca’s vaccine were reported.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

