FACTBOX-With COVID-19 vaccine trial results in, how will Europe deploy the shots?

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The frontrunners in the COVID-19 vaccine race have emerged with different success rates for their shots in
clinical trials, prompting a scramble across Europe to prepare for the daunting challenge of inoculating 450 million people across almost 30
countries. 
    Deliveries could start within weeks if regulators give the go ahead. The European Commission has secured hundreds of millions of shots to
be distributed to member states that request them, and the British government has ordered six different vaccines. 
    But it's a fragmented picture when it comes to planning: Germany is transforming exhibition halls into vaccination centres and has bought
ultra-cold freezers for storing vaccines. Similar plans are under way in Britain where doctors are preparing for round-the-clock inoculations.
Other countries, including Italy, France and Portugal, have yet to outline detailed plans.
    
    
    
                  Doses                                 Delivery                             Roll-out plan                 Ultra-cold storage
 GERMANY          300 million doses in total through    Aims to start vaccinations in        Plans to open 6 mass          3 Haier -86 degree
                  EU scheme and own deals               December                             vaccination centres by        ULT freezer with
                                                                                             mid-December, with priority   820,000 litre
                                                                                             given to the elderly and      capacity
                                                                                             people with underlying health conditions. Mobile     
                                                                                             teams will administer shots   
                                                                                             to those who are bed-ridden   
                                                                                             or in care homes. First phase with vaccination centres will last until summer, then pharmacies and   
                                                                                             doctors will take over FRANCE           295 million doses in total via EU     Says could start vaccinations by     No detailed plan. Vulnerable  Bought equipment
                  scheme                                year end                             population will be priority ITALY            At least 108 million through EU       Government says most Italians will   Government will lay out       About 60% of 300
                  scheme (13.6% of total European       be vaccinated by September           detailed plan on Dec. 2.      storage facilities
                  contracts)                                                                 Priority given to police,     around the country
                                                                                             elderly and medical staff.    can handle
                                                                                             Shots may be administered in  Pfizer-BioNTech
                                                                                             hospitals and mobile units    shots
                                                                                             with potential for drive-thrus at a later date   
                  3.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech due mid-Jan 4 million AstraZeneca in Jan, another 12 million in Feb-April UK               355 million doses in total            Govt aims for some sort of           Health service in charge, with GPs, vaccination
                                                        normality by Easter                  centres involved in will distributing the shots.
                                                                                             People who live or work in care homes will be
                                                                                             priority             
                  4 million AstraZeneca due by year-end (100 million in total                                                                           
                  10 million Pfizer due by year-end (40 million in total) SPAIN            140 million doses in total (will      Aims to have vaccinated substantial  Priority for 2.5 mln people living and working in
                  share some with poorer countries)     part of population in H1             nursing homes, elderly and vulnerable from Jan,
                                                                                             then healthcare workers. Spain would use from
                                                                                             13,000 health centres for administering the shots. PORTUGAL         Aims to secure about 16 million       Government aims to start             Priority given to elderly, but no details on
                  doses of 3 vaccines                   vaccinating in Jan                   strategy DENMARK          19.3 million doses in first batch enough for 12.4 mln people               Plan announced on Nov. 26:    Government has
                                                                                             1.5 million people at risk    bought 38 specially
                                                                                             because of illness, elderly   designed freezers,
                                                                                             and health workers will be    frost boxes and dry
                                                                                             first to be vaccinated at     ice
                                                                                             coronavirus testing centres   
                                                                                             and clinics. Government hopes to have vaccinated whole population within a     
                                                                                             year                          
                  4 million AstraZeneca 4 million Sanofi/GSK 5.6 million J&J 2.7 million BioNTech/Pfizer 3 million CureVac HUNGARY          More than 12 million in total for     Expects vaccines to arrive in the Spring, with healthcare workers                      
                  over 36 bln forints                   and vulnerable people vaccinated first.                            
                  6.5 mln AstraZeneca 4.3 mln J&J 4.439 mln Pfizer-BioNTech SWEDEN                                                                                      Coordinator says to be ready to start vaccinating
                                                                                             in Jan, but no details. Health care workers will
                                                                                             be priority
                  4.5 million CureVac (enough for over 65s) 4.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech 6 million AstraZeneca (plus 2 more if needed)                                                                                
                  4.5 million J&J FINLAND          Enough for 5.5 million population     Beginning of 2021                    Likely to prioritise staff    Government says
                                                                                             and residents in nursing      capacity exists but
                                                                                             homes and other vulnerable    did not give details
                                                                                             groups. Regions and municipalities to handle vaccinations at existing facilities BULGARIA         12-13 million doses total from EU     First deliveries likely in           Will outline plans in         Working on plans to
                  scheme as well as J&J supplies from   mid-January, large scale deliveries  December. Medics, teachers    buy fridges
                  another EU member state               March and Q2 2021                    and police will likely be     
                                                                                             the first to be vaccinated CZECH REPUBLIC   9 million via EU scheme from          Before year-end depending on         Will outline plans by mid-Dec.  Healthcare,
                  AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and      approvals                            critical infrastructure workers will be priority
                  J&J. Aim to have enough for 1.5                                            
                  times population POLAND           Aims to get 20 million doses through  First vaccinations should start in   Plan expected to be announced in early December
                  EU scheme. It has so far secured 18   January                              
                  million BELGIUM          Entitled to get more than 20 million  Belgium PM has said that mass        Belgium plans to vaccinate at least 70% of its
                  doses from EU scheme by J&J,          vaccination will begin in earnest    population. Priority groups will be decided on the
                  AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and      in Q2/Q3 of 2021                     basis of a public debate and scientific debate
                  CureVac so far ICELAND          550,000 doses                         75% of population                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Copley in Berlin, Matthias Blamont in Paris, Emilio Parodi in Milan, Emma Pinedo in Madrid, Alistiar Smout in London,
Jan Lopatka in Prague, Tim Barsoe in Copenhagen, Simon Johnson in Stockholm, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia, Catarina
Demony in Lisbon, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; 
Compiled by Josephine Mason in London)
