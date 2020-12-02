Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

RPT-FACTBOX-With COVID-19 vaccine trial results in, how will Europe deploy the shots?

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    LONDON,
Dec 2
(Reuters) -
The 
frontrunners
in the
COVID-19
vaccine race
have emerged
with different
success rates
for their
shots in
clinical
trials,
prompting a
scramble
across Europe
to prepare for
the daunting
challenge of
inoculating
450 million
people across
almost 30
countries. 
    That race
has
intensified as
Britain became
the first
Western
country to
approve a
COVID-19
vaccine,
clearing a
shot from U.S.
drugmaker
Pfizer
and its German
partner
BioNTech
 and
targeting
about 800,000
initial doses
in early
December to
vulnerable
members of its
population.

    The
European Union
(EU), which is
sticking to a
more-formal
conditional
marketing
authorisation
(CMA) process
that it said
ensures a
"full
evaluation" of
candidates,
could still
see deliveries
in coming
weeks after it
set a Dec. 29
deadline to
make a
decision on
the
Pfizer/BioNTec
h candidate
and Jan. 12
for Moderna's

product.

    The
European
Commission has
secured
hundreds of
millions of
shots to be
distributed to
member states
that request
them, as well
as to partner
nations like
Switzerland,
while the
British
government has
ordered six
different
vaccines. 
    But it is
a fragmented
picture when
it comes to
planning:
Germany is
transforming
exhibition
halls into
vaccination
centres and
has bought
ultra-cold
freezers for
storing
vaccines,
while the
Swiss are
relying on
their military
for logistics
and
warehousing,
before sending
shots to its
26 cantons
that will
ultimately be
in charge of
inoculations.
    Similar
planning is
underway in
Britain, where
doctors are
preparing for
round-the-cloc
k inoculations
including at
hospitals and
vaccination
centres. Other
countries,
including
Italy, France
and Portugal,
have yet to
outline
detailed
plans.
    
                  Doses                                  Delivery                          Roll-out plan               Ultra-cold storage
 GERMANY          300 million doses in total through EU  Aims to start vaccinations in     Plans to open mass          3 Haier -86 degree
                  scheme and own deals.                  December.                         vaccination centres         ULT freezer with
                                                                                           nationwide, with 6          820,000 litre
                                                                                           expected to open in Berlin  capacity in Berlin.
                                                                                           by mid-December. Priority   
                                                                                           will be given to the elderly and people with     
                                                                                           underlying health conditions. Mobile teams    
                                                                                           will administer shots to    
                                                                                           those who are bed-ridden    
                                                                                           or in care homes. First     
                                                                                           phase with vaccination      
                                                                                           centres will last until     
                                                                                           summer, then pharmacies     
                                                                                           and doctors will take       
                                                                                           over. FRANCE           295 million doses in total via EU      Says could start vaccinations by  No detailed plan.           Bought equipment.
                  scheme.                                year end.                         Vulnerable population will  
                                                                                           be priority ITALY            Health Minister Roberto Speranza told  Government says most Italians     Italy's health minister     About 60% of 300
                  parliament the government had options  will be vaccinated by September.  hopes first COVID vaccines  storage facilities
                  to buy 202 million COVID-19 vaccine                                      can start in January.       around the country
                  shots from various companies.                                            Priority given to elderly,  can handle
                                                                                           medical staff and police.   Pfizer-BioNTech
                                                                                           Shots may be administered   shots.
                                                                                           in hospitals and mobile     
                                                                                           units with potential for    
                                                                                           drive-thrus at a later      
                                                                                           date.                       
                  3.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech due mid-Jan. 4 million AstraZeneca in Jan, another 12 million in Feb-April. UK               355 million doses in total.            Govt aims to start vaccination    Health service in charge, with GPs, vaccination
                                                         by early December for the         centres involved in distributing the shots.
                                                         most-vulnerable members of the    People who live or work in care homes will be
                                                         population after approving        priority              Health Secretary Matt
                                                         Pfizer/BioNTech's candidate, of   Hancock acknowleged the -70 degrees Celsius
                                                         which it will initially get       storage temperature for Pfizer/BioNTech's
                                                         800,00 doses. UK hopes for some   vaccine could be a challenge.             
                                                         sort of normalcy by Easter.       
                  4 million AstraZeneca due by year-end (100 million in total.                                                                               
                  10 million Pfizer due by year-end (40 million in total). SPAIN            140 million doses in total (will       Aims to have vaccinated           Priority for 2.5 mln people living and working
                  share some with poorer countries).     substantial part of population    in nursing homes, elderly and vulnerable from
                                                         in H1.                            Jan, then healthcare workers. Spain would use
                                                                                           13,000 health centres for administering the
                                                                                           shots. PORTUGAL         Aims to secure about 16 million doses  Government aims to start          Priority given to elderly, but no details on
                  of 3 vaccines.                         vaccinating in Jan.               strategy. DENMARK          19.3 million doses in first batch enough for 12.4 mln people.            Plan announced on Nov. 26:  Government has
                                                                                           1.5 million people at risk  bought 38 specially
                                                                                           because of illness,         designed freezers,
                                                                                           elderly and health workers  frost boxes and dry
                                                                                           will be first to be         ice.
                                                                                           vaccinated at coronavirus   
                                                                                           testing centres and clinics. Government hopes   
                                                                                           to have vaccinated whole    
                                                                                           population within a year.   
                  4 million AstraZeneca 4 million Sanofi/GSK 5.6 million J&J 2.7 million BioNTech/Pfizer                                           T                                                  
                  3 million CureVac HUNGARY          More than 12 million in total for      Expects vaccines to arrive in the Spring, with healthcare                         
                  over 36 bln forints.                   workers and vulnerable people vaccinated first.               
                  6.5 mln AstraZeneca 4.3 mln J&J 4.439 mln Pfizer-BioNTech SWEDEN                                                                                    Coordinator says to be ready to start
                                                                                           vaccinating in Jan, but no details. Health care
                                                                                           workers will be priority
                  4.5 million CureVac (enough for over 65s) 4.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech 6 million AstraZeneca (plus 2 more if needed)                                                                            
                  4.5 million J&J FINLAND          Enough for 5.5 million population      Beginning of 2021                 Likely to prioritise staff  Government says
                                                                                           and residents in nursing    capacity exists but
                                                                                           homes and other vulnerable  did not give
                                                                                           groups. Regions and         details. 
                                                                                           municipalities to handle    
                                                                                           vaccinations at existing    
                                                                                           facilities BULGARIA         12-13 million doses total from EU      First deliveries likely in        Will outline plans in       Working on plans to
                  scheme as well as J&J supplies from    mid-January, large scale          December. Medics, teachers  buy fridges.
                  another EU member state.               deliveries March and Q2 2021.     and police will likely be   
                                                                                           the first to be vaccinated CZECH REPUBLIC   9 million via EU scheme from           Before year-end depending on      Will outline plans by mid-Dec.  Healthcare,
                  AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and J&J.  approvals.                        critical infrastructure workers will be
                  Aim to have enough for 1.5 times                                         priority.
                  population. POLAND           Aims to get 20 million doses through   First vaccinations should start   Plan expected to be announced in early December.
                  EU scheme. It has so far secured 18    in January.                       
                  million. BELGIUM          Entitled to get more than 20 million   Belgium PM has said that mass     Belgium plans to vaccinate at least 70% of its
                  doses from EU scheme by J&J,           vaccination will begin in         population. Priority groups will be decided on
                  AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and       earnest in Q2/Q3 of 2021.         the basis of a public debate and scientific
                  CureVac so far.                                                          debate. SWITZERLAND      Switzerland, with 8.6 million people,  First vaccinations are expected   Members of at-risk groups         Switzerland is
                  has reserved around 16 million doses,  in Q1 2021, though mass           including older people and  preparing ultra-cold
                  from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and     vaccinations are not yet planned  their family members are     storage capacity to
                  AstraZeneca, as well as through the    as officials await data on if     being prioritized, as well         store up to 3
                  World Health Organization-sponsored    vaccines prevent disease spread,  as health personnel. The        million doses of
                  COVAX program.                         or merely symptoms or severe      Swiss Army will transport      Pfizer/BioNTech's
                                                         illnesses.                        vaccines to secure                      vaccine.
                                                                                           warehouses, before delivering it to the country's 26 cantons in     
                                                                                           charge of giving shots. ICELAND          550,000 doses                          75% of population                                                                 
 
 (Reporting by
Caroline
Copley in
Berlin,
Matthias
Blamont in
Paris, Emilio
Parodi in
Milan, Emma
Pinedo in
Madrid,
Alistiar Smout
in London, Jan
Lopatka in
Prague, Tim
Barsoe in
Copenhagen,
Simon Johnson
in Stockholm,
Krisztina Than
in Budapest,
Tsvetelia
Tsolova in
Sofia,
Catarina
Demony in
Lisbon,
Francesco
Guarascio in
Brussels; John
Miller in
Zurich 
Compiled by
Josephine
Mason in
London
Editing by
Gareth Jones
and Carmel
Crimmins)
