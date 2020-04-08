Irresponsible if EU countries to leave ECB alone in virus fight: Kazaks

FRANKFURT/RIGA, April 8 (Reuters) - It would be irresponsible of euro zone countries to leave the European Central Bank alone in the fight against an economic slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday.

“If policymakers leave monetary policy as the only game in town, that would be irresponsible,” Kazaks, Latvia’s central bank governor, told Reuters in an interview.

Finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. (Reporting By Gederts Gelzis and Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)