PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that a European Union recovery fund could mobilise several hundred billion euros to fight the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

Le Maire also told a news conference that an EU recovery fund could help companies in industries particularly impacted by the downturn, such as Airbus. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)