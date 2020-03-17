European exchanges pledge to stay open during virus volatility

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Closing stock exchanges due to the coronavirus epidemic would not change the underlying cause of market volatility and could trigger defaults, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) said on Tuesday.

“European exchanges will and should continue to remain open at all times to ensure safety, integrity and fairness in a secure and transparent manner,” FESE said in a statement.

“Closing the markets would not change the underlying cause of the market volatility, it would remove transparency of investor sentiment and reduce investors access to their money,” FESE said. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)