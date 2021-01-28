FACTBOX-Market trading rules in the time of pandemic

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Global exchanges have adjusted trading rules since the coronavirus pandemic, including by altering trading hours and short-selling rules, to protect investors from intense volatility and speculative trading.

The injection of unprecedented amounts of stimulus and the greater participation of retail investors have added to the market volatility.

While some markets have since returned to pre-pandemic rules, here are some of the trading rules and measures taken by regulators across the world:

ASIA

SOUTH KOREA

** Short-selling may be allowed to resume on March 15, the country’s Financial Services Commission said in early January.

JAPAN

** The circuit breaker kicks in if an individual stock falls 10% or more and the exchange temporarily limits the price at which investors can short-sell the stock.

MALAYSIA

** A temporary ban on short-selling was lifted bit.ly/36glbH2 this year, with the exchange introducing a 4% cap on net short positions.

** The temporary suspension on intraday short-selling has been extended to Feb. 28.

THE PHILIPPINES

** The bourse is planning to allow short-selling and add sector indices in a push to attract more companies and activity.

THAILAND

** Circuit breaker rules were revised so that a 8% drop would trigger a 30-minute halt in trade, a 15% fall will initiate a 30-minute halt, and a 20% plunge will see trade halted for an hour.

INDIA

** Bond and currency trading hours were extended last October. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)