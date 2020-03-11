FACTBOX-Stock exchanges in Asia revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges

March 11 (Reuters) - As the coronavirus outbreak and global growth worries cause global stock markets to sink, stock exchanges in Asia are tweaking trading rules to protect their markets from intense volatility and speculative trading.

Taiwan’s financial authority said on Wednesday it is considering banning short-selling in certain circumstances as it grapples with a falling market and foreign investment outflows.

Here are some of the measures taken by exchanges in Asia so far:

SOUTH KOREA

** South Korea tightened short-selling rules for three months from March 11

** Stocks with a sudden and abnormal increase in short-selling transactions will be suspended from further short-selling for 10 days, compared with a the current limit of one day.

** Stocks on the KOSPI that drop 5% or more and where daily short-selling transactions are up by three or more times the average of the previous 40 days will be subject to the new rule.

The benchmark KOSPI fell more than 6% in February, and is down 4% so far this month.

INDONESIA

** Indonesia’s stock exchange has tightened trading halt mechanisms, where a more than 5% drop on its main stock index will see trading halted by 30 minutes, compared with the 10% previously

** If the index’s losses extend to 10% when trading resumes, it will be halted for a further half hour

** The exchange has also changed mechanisms for individual stock prices, and trading will now be halted if there is a 10% move, down from a previous 20-35%

** There is also a ban on short-selling: the exchange removed all stocks on a list where it was allowed until further notice

The main index is down 5.7% so far this week. It plunged more than 8% in February. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)