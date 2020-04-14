U.S. EXIM bank halts export finance support for medical equipment

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank of the United States said on Tuesday it was temporarily withdrawing all financing support for exports of critical medical equipment and supplies needed to fight the coronavirus, including respirators, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

The exclusion order, which will remain in place until Sept. 30, was unanimously approved by the export credit agency’s board of directors “to help ensure the United States has medical supplies and equipment that are in short supply and necessary to combat and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the United States,” EXIM said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)