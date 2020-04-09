Romania says bans cereal exports during state of emergency

BUCHAREST, April 9 (Reuters) - Romania banned cereal exports to non-European Union destinations during a state of emergency until mid-May, to cover its domestic needs during the new coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday.

Wheat, barley, oat, maize, rice, wheat flour, oilseed and sugar are subject to the military decree issued by the government, Vela told reporters.

Romania is a major cereals exporter to the Middle East, with Egypt a key buyer.

Egypt is planning to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat during this year’s harvest season following a request from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Supply Minister said on Thursday.