HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.

Exxon will announce its reduction plans once they are final, said spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)