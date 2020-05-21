Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces more permanent remote work

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will shift toward more permanently embracing remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a publicly broadcast livestream on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said the world’s largest social network would start “aggressively opening up remote hiring,” expecting that about half its workforce would work remotely over the next five to ten years. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Akanksha Rana Editing by Chris Reese)