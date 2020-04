April 3 (Reuters) - Falkland Islands has confirmed the island territory's first case of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement here on Friday.

The patient has been hospitalized since March 31 and developed a range of COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures, the statement said. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)