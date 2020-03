March 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s FAR Ltd on Monday said it failed to secure debt to fund its Sangomar project in Senegal, citing adverse market conditions and a plunge in global oil prices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil and gas explorer said in a statement that the “lead banks to the senior facility have now confirmed that they cannot complete the syndication in the current environment”. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)