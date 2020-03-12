Universal Pictures says 'Fast & Furious 9' movie release pushed back by one year

March 12 (Reuters) - Universal Pictures said on Thursday that the release of “Fast & Furious 9” is being pushed by one year to 2021.

Universal did not say why but the decision follows delays in the releases of several other Hollywood movies due to the disruption in the global entertainment industry caused by the coronavirus.

Known as “F9,” the action movie starring Vin Diesel was due to rollout internationally in May 2020, Universal said the new date would be April 2, 2021.