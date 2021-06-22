Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Indian COVID-19 variant greatest threat to U.S. pandemic response -Fauci

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States’ effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.

The Delta variant is more easily transmitted than the original COVID-19 variant and is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday.

Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Chris Reese

