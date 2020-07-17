U.S. state, local leaders should be as forceful as possible on masks -Fauci

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday said state and local leaders should be as forceful as possible on wearing masks to prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus, as the state of Georgia and its major cities tussle over masks.

“I would urge the leaders -the local political leaders in states and cities and towns - to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks,” Fauci, the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with the Chamber of Commerce Foundation. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)