U.S. FDA says working to issue emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine fast

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)