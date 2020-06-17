FDJ suffers 200 mln-euro sales loss from COVID-19 crisis -Les Echos

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French lottery operator Française des Jeux took a 200 million-euro ($225 million) loss in sales because of the COVID-19-related crisis that triggered a two-month national lockdown, its chief executive officer, Stephane Pallez, told Les Echos.

This revenue shortfall translated into a 100 million-euro loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Pallez added in the interview to be published on Thursday.

FDJ said in April it had started looking at cost-cutting plans aimed at saving more than 80 million euros. The company, which was listed on the stock market by the government last year, will report first-half results on July 29. ($1 = 0.8894 euro) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Nicolas Delame in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)