French lottery operator FDJ cuts dividend as coronavirus hits Q1 sales

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French lottery operator Francaise des Jeux FDJ, which was listed on the stock market by the government last year, cut its dividend on Tuesday as the impact to its business from the coronavirus led to a dip in first quarter sales.

FDJ said it would cut its dividend by 30% from the initial planned amount, resulting in a dividend payout of 0.45 euros per share, while overall group revenues fell 1% from a year earlier to 511.2 million euros ($553.6 million).

FDJ added it had already started looking at cost-cutting plans aimed at saving more than 80 million euros.