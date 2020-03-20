Cyclical Consumer Goods
French lottery operator FDJ warns of financial hit from coronavirus

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French lottery operator Francaise des Jeux, listed on the stock market by the government last year, warned on Friday of financial hits to its business as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

FDJ, whose lottery tickets are sold in bars and cafes, said the government’s decision to urge people to stay indoors in a bid to contain the virus would have a negative effect on its main lottery business.

Its sports betting business also suffered from cancellations of major global sports tournaments due to the virus.

FDJ forecast a loss of about 120 million euros ($129 million) in revenue and about 50 million euros in EBITDA core earnings for 2020 in its sports betting division. ($1=0.9307 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

