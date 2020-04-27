Bank regulators considering changes to bank 'living will' deadlines

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A pair of U.S. banking regulators announced Monday they were considering changing deadlines for when banks submit ‘living wills’ in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said they were extending by 30 days a comment period for guidance on resolution plans submitted by large foreign banks, including Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. They added they were reviewing other associated deadlines, and could adjust them. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)