WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Monday it was resuming its normal bank examination activities, after easing back at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed announced in March it was reducing some exam activities and focusing on helping banks weather the global pandemic. Now, the Fed says regular supervision will resume, though exams will remain offsite “until conditions improve.” (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)