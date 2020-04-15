FACTBOX-U.S. companies point to brutal impact from coronavirus

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. companies have been battered by the fallout from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as economic activity “contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions,” a report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed.

Here are some anecdotes from each of the U.S. central bank’s 12 districts:

BOSTON

“Hotel occupancy and room rates in the Boston area dropped dramatically throughout March as large conferences and other travel plans were canceled.”

“A toy company said sales were good because social distancing meant people were spending more time at home with children.”

NEW YORK

“Consumer spending has fallen sharply, with a significant proportion of purchases going online. Tourism and travel ground to a halt, with many hotels closing, and those still open seeing sharp drops in occupancy rates. Home sales and rentals, commercial leasing, and construction activity have all largely stopped.”

PHILADELPHIA

“No sector was spared. Rapidly rising joblessness has not made hiring easier, as contagion fears and child care needs keep workers at home. Prices tend to be falling, but the wage path is muddled, and firm outlooks are clouded by uncertainty.”

CLEVELAND

“Contacts generally expected economic conditions to worsen further in coming months. Consequently, many planned to conserve cash by reducing capital spending and cutting staffing levels in the months ahead.”

“Banks, grocery stores, and health services firms were among the few industries that were not cutting back on staffing.”

RICHMOND

“ An outdoor recreation establishment said that they normally hire three to four hundred seasonal staff at this time of year but right now all hiring was on hold.”

ATLANTA

In the industrial sector “real traffic fell by near double digits as compared with year-earlier levels, driven by declines in the movement of grain, coal, aggregates and iron and steel scrap, and motor vehicles and parts.”

CHICAGO

“Overall contacts expected a modest decline in employment over the next three months with few looking to increase employment until the uncertainty created by the coronavirus abated some.”

ST. LOUIS

“Hotels and hospitality contact reported workforce reductions of around 90% of staff .... A grocer mentioned significant absenteeism; a manufacturing contact noted about 10% of its workforce required changed or reduced hours due to school closures or other challenges.”

In manufacturing, “Contacts report multiday, temporary shutdowns for deep cleaning, increased time between shifts for additional cleaning, and staggering break times to reduce cafeteria occupancy.”

MINNEAPOLIS

“For certain industries seeing strong demand — grocery chains, manufacturers of critical equipment — there were isolated reports of wage increases to meet customer demand and to compensate workers for greater health risks.”

“Some contacts described the COVID-19 pandemic as a potential ‘perfect storm’ for an already struggling rural economy. Early reports suggested that District farmers intended to plant less wheat and more corn and substantially more soybean acres this year.”

KANSAS CITY

“Around 60 percent of manufacturers faced delayed payments from customers, and 54 percent had concerns about cash availability. Expectations for future activity fell to levels last seen in early 2009, and contacts reported putting capital investments on hold.”

DALLAS

“Drilling and completion activity fell sharply ... many producers are evaluating which wells need to be shut-in, particularly as physical storage capacity for oil depletes rapidly. Firms said they are unable to access capital through credit markets, prompting concerns about a sharp increase in bankruptcies.”

SAN FRANCISCO

“A freeze on television and film production in the District resulted in widespread layoffs in the entertainment sector. A major hotel chain in Southern California put 80 percent of employees on furlough and reduced hours for remaining employees. A restaurant-chain owner in Seattle laid off several hundred employees.” (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)