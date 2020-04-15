Bostic: May 'looming' as month where business solvency could be a concern

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - May could be the month in which U.S. businesses no longer just face a cash crunch but are in danger of failure, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday.

“What we are hearing from our contacts is that May will loom as a large month for this perhaps...transferring into a solvency issue,” Bostic said in a Webcast address. The Fed has focused on ensuring markets and companies have adequate liquidity — or cash to pay bills and make deals. Over time that can raise the risk that businesses become insolvent and fail.