Bostic: Virus economic impacts may fade fast after health crisis resolved

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy should be able to bounce back quickly once the coronavirus health crisis has subsided, as long as firms and families have access to the cash or credit needed to provide a “bridge” to that point, Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“This is quite different than any crisis we have had in the past...This is first and foremost a challenge in our public health system,” Bostic said. “The whole trajectory is going to potentially be quite unlike anything we have seen before...The stresses that the virus and the public health challenges are placing on the economy are not necessarily those that will potentially endure if we can get past the public health crisis.”