Bonds News
March 26, 2020 / 5:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NY Fed says it will conduct first CMBS purchase Friday

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said it would make its first purchase of commercial mortgage-backed securities on Friday.

The Fed will purchase up to $1 billion of fixed rate Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (FNMA DUS) pools.

Next week, the New York Fed anticipates it will conduct three operations for a total purchase amount of about $3 billion. The operations will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Read more details about the terms of the operations here: here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Franklin Paul)

