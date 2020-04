NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will purchase up to $2 billion in agency commercial mortgage-backed securities next week, according to a schedule released Friday.

The New York Fed will purchase up to $ 1.5 billion in agency-CMBS on April 14 and up to $500 million on April 16.

See the schedule here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)