Fed's Kaplan says oil output cut helps, joblessness will be 'challenge' :CNBC

April 2 (Reuters) - Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said that a possible cut in Russian and Saudi Arabian oil production would be “welcome” in the short-run by the oil industry, but that substantial excess supply will remain a problem.

He also repeated his expectation that U.S. unemployment will leap to the low or mid teens, for 3.5% in February, and that though it should drop to around 8% by year’s end, a weakened consumer and small business sector mean it could be a challenge to bring the figure lower, quickly.

More stimulus from the federal government will likely be needed, he said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)