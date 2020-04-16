Market News
April 16, 2020 / 9:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 billion in capital - FT

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Big banks in the United States should raise $200 billion in capital right now amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper on.ft.com/34JV0qq.

“In 2008, U.S. taxpayers injected about $200 billion of capital to strengthen banks”, Kashkari wrote on Thursday.

“Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong, preventive measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy over a broad range of virus scenarios”, he added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

