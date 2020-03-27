Bonds News
March 27, 2020 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-NY Fed to purchase $345 bln in Treasury securities next week

1 Min Read

(Adds details for mortgage purchases)

March 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it will purchase $345 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities next week.

The Fed said it will buy $75 billion in Treasuries each day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will make $60 billion in Treasury purchases per day on Thursday and Friday. The Fed will purchase $40 billion a day in agency mortgage-backed securities next week.

See the detailed schedule for purchases here nyfed.org/2xygCsY and here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Leslie Adler)

