UPDATE 1-NY Fed to purchase $345 bln in Treasury securities next week

March 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it will purchase $345 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities next week.

The Fed said it will buy $75 billion in Treasuries each day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will make $60 billion in Treasury purchases per day on Thursday and Friday. The Fed will purchase $40 billion a day in agency mortgage-backed securities next week.

See the detailed schedule for purchases here nyfed.org/2xygCsY