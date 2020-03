WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it will continue to offer $1 trillion a day in overnight repo operations for the rest of the month, with half of the support being offered in the morning and half in the afternoon.

The dates for some 14-day term repo operations are also being adjusted. Read more about the repo schedule here:

here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; editing by Chris Reese)