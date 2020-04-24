Federal Reserve scraps transfer limits on bank savings accounts

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Friday that banks can now allow accountholders to make an unlimited number of withdrawals and transfers from their savings accounts.

The central bank updated its rules to scrap the six-per-month limit that had previously existed for such accounts. The Fed said the move would help ensure people can access their funds “at a time when financial events associated with the coronavirus pandemic have made such access more urgent.” (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)