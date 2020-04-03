Bonds News
April 3, 2020 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

NY Fed will purchase up to $3 bln in agency CMBS next week

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will purchase up to $3 billion in agency commercial mortgage-backed securities next week, according to a schedule posted on its website.

The New York Fed will purchase up to $2 billion in agency CMBS on April 7. It will purchase up to $1 billion in agency CMBS on April 9 in two operations, one with a maximum of $250 million and one with a maximum of $750 million.

Read more about the schedule here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)

