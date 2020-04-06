Bonds News
April 6, 2020 / 5:59 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. Fed preparing to buy new small business payroll loans - WSJ

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are planning to launch a new program to buy loans that financial firms make through the government’s emergency small-business lending program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would establish a secondary market for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2whjMkH) (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below