UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders’ meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker’s planned 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year’s results.

“The new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as practicable,” FCA said.

On Thursday Peugeot owner PSA, which has signed a binding merger deal with FCA to create the world’s fourth largest carmaker, also said it postponed its annual shareholders’ meeting from May 14 to June 25.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler

