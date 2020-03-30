FCA executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT, March 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s top executives and salaried workers around the globe will take pay cuts in an act of “shared sacrifice” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered the automaker’s plants in Europe and North America, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley will take a 50 percent pay cut for three months starting April 1, while Chairman John Elkann and FCA’s board of directors will forego the remainder of their 2020 compensation. FCA said most global salaried employees will be asked to take a temporary 20 pct pay cut. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Chris Reese)