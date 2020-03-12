UPDATE 1-Payments group Finablr to probe its financial situation, shares crash

(Adds background on NMC, details from Finablr’s statement)

March 12 (Reuters) - Finablr said on Thursday it would begin an internal probe covering its financial arrangements, as it deals with a liquidity squeeze following a ransomware attack and coronavirus-related disruptions to its business, sending its stock plummeting more than 40%.

The financial difficulties of BR Shetty, who founded NMC Health and owns 63% of Finablr, is spreading to other companies of his portfolio.

UK-listed Finablr said it was taking urgent steps to assess its current liquidity and cashflow situation.

“These factors place significant constraints on the company’s access to the daily liquidity the company needs to manage its business effectively and its ability to negotiate longer term financing,” Finablr said.

The company is coming off a ransomware attack late last year that took all its systems offline. It also warned that travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus is hurting demand for its foreign exchange and payment services.

Finablr said the virus outbreak had restricted the flow of hard cash that the company needs to operate its businesses. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Bernard Orr)