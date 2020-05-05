Finnish banks more resilient than in previous crises - Bank of Finland

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Efforts to build banks’ resilience after the 2007 global financial crisis have increased Finnish banks’ ability to absorb potential credit losses in the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of Finland said on Tuesday.

“The crisis resilience of the banking system has been reinforced systemically over the past decade since the global financial crisis. These efforts are now supporting banks’ ability to lend,” Bank of Finland’s Deputy Governor Marja Nykanen said in a statement.

The central bank conducted a study to assess the Finnish banking sector’s ability to face the economic blow and absorb potential credit losses, finding banks more resilient to the shock than before the global financial crisis or the Finnish banking crisis of the 1990s.

Finnish banks’ solvency improved towards the end of 2019, with their core equity capital ratio (CET1) at 17.6% and leverage ratio at 5.9%, both above the European Union banks’ average.

Nykanen warned, however, that Finnish household debt was now historically high, higher than in the previous crisis, and that banks’ credit losses from the coronavirus crisis could turn out to be significant.

Bank of Finland expects Finland’s economy to contract between 5% and 13% this year.

In the worst case scenario of 13% contraction, Finnish banks’ credit losses could increase by 20% by 2022, the bank estimated. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Ed Osmond)