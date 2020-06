HELSINKI, June 2 (Reuters) - Finland’s government said on Tuesday its fourth additional state budget this year amounts to 5.5 billion euros ($6.14 billion), agreed upon to shield the country from the economic and social blow caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The five-party centre-left coalition said it would channel the additional funds to investments in infrastructure, education and healthcare among other things. ($1 = 0.8954 euros)