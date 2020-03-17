Finnish FSA lowers buffer requirements

March 17 (Reuters) - Finnish financial supervisory authority (FSA) decided on Tuesday to lower buffer requirements of credit institutions due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the decision would increase banks lending capacity by 52 billion euros ($57.2 billion).

“The mitigation is implemented by removing the systemic risk buffer and changing the credit institution-specific requirements so that the total structural buffer requirements of all credit institutions decrease by one percentage point,” FSA said in a statement.