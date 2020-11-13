Bank of Finland sees Q4 GDP growth near zero

HELSINKI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Finland’s gross domestic product growth will fall near 0% in the fourth quarter, after having rebounded to 3.4% in the quarter before, Bank of Finland said in its new estimate on Friday.

“In particular private services, which account for half of the national economy’s gross value added, have suffered from the coronavirus,” the bank said in its economic review. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams)