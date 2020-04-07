Finland's economy to contract between 5% and 13% this year -central bank

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland’s economy will contract between 5% and 13% this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bank of Finland’s updated estimate, its governor Olli Rehn’s presentation to Finland’s government showed on Tuesday.

Rehn’s presentation was published on the bank’s website after his conference with the Finnish government, which met to negotiate an additional budget needed for the sudden rise in public expenses caused by the coronavirus. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jon Boyle)