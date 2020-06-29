Finnish June consumer confidence at 12-month high

June 29 (Reuters) - Finland’s consumer confidence indicator rose to highest level in 12 months in June as the Nordic country has started to recover from its coronavirus lockdown, Statistics Finland said on Monday.

Finland’s economic growth was slowing already before coronavirus outbreak and the finance ministry expects the economy to contract by 6% in 2020.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -3.9 from -9.0 in May, but was still below the long-term average of -1.8, Statistics Finland said.

“The clearest improvement was seen in expectations concerning Finland’s economy in 12 months’ time,” it said, adding that consumers views concerning their own economy at present and in the near future were roughly in line with the long-term average.

“Consumption intentions were already quite promising in June,” it said.

In contrast, June industry confidence indicator improved only to -24 from -25 in May, industry federation EK said on Monday, with outlook at construction sector weakening further. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra)