UPDATE 1-Finland's economy to contract 5-13% this year - central bank

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland’s economy will contract between 5% and 13% this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bank of Finland’s updated estimate, its governor Olli Rehn’s presentation to the government showed on Tuesday.

Rehn’s presentation was published on the bank’s website after his conference with the Finnish government, which met to negotiate an additional budget needed for the sudden rise in public expenses caused by the coronavirus.

The bank’s estimate on March 18 said Finnish GDP would contract by 1.5–4% this year.

The general government deficit would amount to between 5.9% and 10.3% of Finland’s gross domestic product this year depending on the length of the government’s restrictions to contain the virus, the bank’s new estimates showed, against an estimated 1% last year.

Rehn called for the government to use the public balance sheet “at full volume” to maintain economic activity despite rising general government debt during the crisis.

“After the crisis, the need to strengthen the sustainability of public finances will be greater than before,” he said.

The Finnish government is negotiating an additional budget likely to be worth billion of euros on Tuesday and Wednesday, following its earlier bailout measures for companies, amounting to a billion euros.