Finland recommends use of facemasks on public transport

HELSINKI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Finland’s government backs public health authorities’ new recommendation to use facemasks on public transport and in other situations where social distancing is not possible, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

Health authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a daily record since end of May, bringing the total to 7,683 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prior to Thursday, Finland had not officially recommended the use of masks. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jon Boyle)