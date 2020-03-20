UPDATE 1-Finnish government to back Finnair's 600 mln euro loan

(Adds background, Finnair quote)

March 20 (Reuters) - Finland will guarantee Finnair’s 600 million euros ($645 million) pension premium loan to aid the flag carrier hit by coronavirus along with other airlines, the government said on Friday.

The decision also needs the approval of the Finnish Parliament.

Finland owns 56% of shares in Finnair., which this week issued its second profit warning in three weeks, saying it would report a substantial comparable operating loss for 2020 because it is cutting about 90% of its normal capacity from the start of April.

"With the state guarantee, Finnair aims to further solidify its cash position and business continuity even if the coronavirus situation prevails longer than currently anticipated," Finnair said in a separate statement. ($1 = 0.9300 euros)