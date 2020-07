HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s export credit and financing agency Finnvera warned on Wednesday of a loss for 2020, citing expected credit losses due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The coronavirus pandemic causes exceptional uncertainty in the outlook,” Finnvera said in a statement.

In 2018 and 2019 Finnvera reported an annual operating profit of 100 million euros ($112 million). ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by Gareth Jones)