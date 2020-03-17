UPDATE 1-Finnish banks' resiliency is higher than European average -Finnish FSA

(Adds details)

HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - Finnish banks’ capacity to withstand losses caused by sudden and severe disruptions in their operating environment is higher than the European average, the country’s financial supervisory authority said on Tuesday.

But the sharp weakening of economic activity caused by the coronavirus epidemic will impact the liquidity of banks’ business and private customers “and thereby increase credit losses,” it said in a statement.

Finland’s government will pass emergency legislation in parliament on Tuesday to close all schools and universities from Wednesday among other measures in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Finland’s gross domestic product will fall between 1% and 5% this year due to the coronavirus, economic research institute ETLA said.

The latest government forecast, from December, was for 1% growth. Last week, Danske Bank cut its forecast to 0.3% citing the hit from coronavirus.

The ETLA said it estimated that its most negative scenario was the most likely outcome.

“In that case Finnish GDP would shrink this year 5 percent. The economy would shrink in the second quarter by close to a tenth, but would start to recover after that,” ETLA said on Tuesday.

The financial watchdog said the Finnish banks’ own liquidity situation was currently good but warned employee pension institutions’ average solvency threatened to decline rapidly and significantly.

“The coronavirus and the market changes caused by it have significantly weakened the value of equity investments and credit risk-bearing fixed income investments,” it said.